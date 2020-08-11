Court report: Week of Aug. 3

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

Park Record file photo

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Aug. 3, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Robert Dale Clark, 44, of Ozark, Missouri, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to serve 30 days home confinement, pay a $5,000 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Courtney Wells Cotter, 48, of Park City, pleaded guilty to DUI, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to serve 72 hours of home confinement with GPS and alcohol monitoring, pay a $1,420 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a 180-day jail sentence, which was suspended.

David Lloyd Drysdale, 61, of Kamas, pleaded guilty to threat/use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, a class A misdemeanor, and DUI, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 14.

Brett Provstgaard, 62, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Dalton M. Wisner, 27, of Cody, Wyoming, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $500 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Matthew Christian Adams, 32, of Park City, entered an 18-month plea in abeyance to possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to successfully complete the terms and conditions of Summit County Drug Court.

Griffen Paul Jorgensen, 42, of Coalville, pleaded guilty to theft, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Steven Shane Tingey, 50, of Millcreek, pleaded guilty to sexual offender violation, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to serve 30 days in jail with credit for 23 days served and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 334-day jail sentence.

Ana Deisy Valdez, 39, of Park City, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 90-day jail sentence.

Martin Thomas Miles, 47, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of escape from official custody, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.