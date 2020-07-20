Court report: Week of July 13

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, July 13, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Levi Malon Gibson, 37, of Vernal, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to pay a fine of $300 and complete other standard terms and conditions. The defendant may complete 30 hours of community service in lieu of paying the fine. The court also imposed a 364-day jail sentence, which was suspended.

Dustin Ryan White, 36, of Tooele, pleaded guilty to DUI, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 24.