Court report: Week of July 27
According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, July 27, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.
Chanel Joy Estrada, 27, of Salt Lake City, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to pay restitution and complete other standard terms and conditions.
Martin Thomas Miles, 47, of Park City, pleaded guilty to escape from official custody, a third-degree Felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
Glen Brady Carmichael, 31, of Park City, was sentenced for aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 60 days in jail and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.
