Court report: Week of July 6

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

Park Record file photo

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, July 6, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Thomas F. Covas, 73, of Heber City, entered into a six-month plea in abeyance to criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay restitution in the amount of $1,252.22 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Joseph W. Kaley, 33, of Lakewood, Colorado, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay restitution in the amount of $2,425 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Esteban Dejesus Anica, 25, of Hideout, pleaded no contest to attempted computer fraud, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

Dakota Lynn Grimsled, 28, of Baraboo, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on court probation for six months and ordered the defendant to pay a $2,500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

John Oliver Midthun, 57, of Cottonwood Heights, pleaded guilty to two counts of lewdness involving a child, both class A misdemeanors. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence on each count. Those sentences would run concurrently.

Kimberly Pirani, 38, of Sandy, pleaded no contest to speeding, an infraction. The court ordered the defendant to pay a fine of $120.