Court report: Week of June 22

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, June 22, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.
Jamison Zierold Culley, 50, of Orem, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary of a building and attempted theft, both class A misdemeanors. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended 364-day jail sentences on each count. Those sentences are to run concurrently.
Benjamin Burke Lewis, 20, of Houston, Texas, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to attempted failure to stop at command of law enforcement and purchase, possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor, both class B misdemeanors. The court ordered the defendant to pay a fee of $500 and to complete other standard terms and conditions.
Gregory Edward Meske, 51, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to pay a $340 fine and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of 90 days in jail.
Joshua D. Burrell, 26, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced for the offense of assault, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to serve 30 days in jail, to pay restitution of $1,619.04 and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 334-day jail sentence.
Robert Grant Pace, 45, of Herriman, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to stalking, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.
