Court report: Week of June 29

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

Park Record file photo

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, June 29, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Jeanette I. Brown, 39, of Midvale, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to complete 20 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

Danette L. Heller, 51, of Kamas, pleaded guilty to theft by deception, a second-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 10.