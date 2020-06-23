Court report: Week of Monday, June 15
According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, June 15, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.
Thomas Richard Gadek, 67, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.
Glen Brady Carmichael, 31, of Park City, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for July 27.
Stephen Juarez Orlan Nolasco-Juarez, 19, Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle, a third-degree felony, and failure to stop or respond at an officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for July 27.
Trina Nicole Sosa, 34, of Ogden, was sentenced for theft, a second-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 150 days in jail with credit for 150 days served and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of one to 15 years at the Utah State Prison.
Marie Bernadette Palicia, 37, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of DUI, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a sentence of 0 to five years at the Utah State Prison.
Brian James Richards, 45, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.
