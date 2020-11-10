Court report: Week of Nov. 2

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

Park Record file photo

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Nov. 2, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Tracy Jones Argyle, 43, of Pleasant Grove, pleaded guilty to second-degree felony theft. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

Kevin G. Bauer, 60, of Park City, pleaded guilty to DUI, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

Amber Lynn Coonradt, 37, of Francis, pleaded guilty to DUI, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on probation with Summit County Probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to serve two days in jail, pay a $1,450 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 362-day jail sentence.

Anne Hollingsworth Roberts, 30, of Park City, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to identity fraud, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to successfully complete all terms and conditions of Drug Court.

Andrew R. Vanosdol, 47, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to DUI, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on probation with Summit County Probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to serve two days in jail, pay a $1,420 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 362-day jail sentence.

Eric Adair, 29, of Boise, Idaho, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to attempted aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor, and assault, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to make a $100 donation to the Peace House and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Dustin Ben Simmons, 39, of Provo, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

Jerald Scott Black, 49, of Taylorsville, was sentenced for the offense of unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial card, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to comply with all terms and conditions of a Davis County case and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison. That sentence would run concurrently with any other sentence the defendant is currently serving.