Court report: Week of Nov. 23

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Nov. 23, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Laura Jean Ash, 60, of Coalville, pleaded guilty to DUI, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4.

Sean Patrick Dalton, 51, of Park City, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to theft by deception, a second-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $18,004.34 and to complete 60 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Jess Cook Jones, 45, of Salt Lake City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to wanton destruction of protected wildlife, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $400 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Monica I. Voris, 27, of Denver, pleaded guilty to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.