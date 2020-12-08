Court report: Week of Nov. 30

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

Park Record file photo

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Nov. 30, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Ashlee L. Anderson, 20, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to DUI, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, pay a $1,390 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 178-day jail sentence.

Travis Carlon Book, 29, of Keokuk, Iowa, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to attempted purchase, transfer, possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor; and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Kyle Eugene Strasser, 35, of Park City, pleaded guilty to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

Stojan Vladic, 66, of Park City, pleaded guilty to sexual battery and obstructing justice, both class A misdemeanors. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Cassie Elizabeth White, 33, of Park City entered into a 36-month plea in abeyance to attempted distribution of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Braxton Jess Jones, 20, of Sandy, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to wanton destruction of protected wildlife, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $400 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Matthew Thomas Powell, 53, or Fort Collins, Colorado, pleaded no contest to attempted possession, purchase or transfer of a dangerous weapon, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 180-day jail sentence for the weapons charge and a suspended 364-day jail sentence for possession of a controlled substance. Those sentences would run concurrently.

Russell Robert Sweat, 46, of Duchesne, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony; possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; ignition interlock violation, a class B misdemeanor; driving on a suspended license, a class C misdemeanor; and no insurance, a class C misdemeanor. The court imposed a sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. That sentence would run concurrently with any other sentence the defendant is currently serving. The court also imposed concurrent 47-day jail sentences for each of the remaining charges with credit for 47 days served.