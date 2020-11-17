Court report: Week of Nov. 9

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

Park Record file photo

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Nov. 9, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Crystal M. Alsbury, 35, of Rigby, Idaho, pleaded guilty to attempted wanton destruction of protected wildlife, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $750 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Shane Edward Black, 46, of Wendover, Nevada, entered a no contest plea to two class B misdemeanors: DUI and carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol/drugs. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete 48 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, pay a $1,450 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended sentences of 180 days in jail on each count, which would run concurrently.

Anthony Kyle Lopez, 26, of Park City, pleaded guilty to two different third-degree felony burglary charges. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 28.

Garrett Lane Malone, 30, of Weston, Idaho, pleaded guilty to DUI, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to serve 62 1/2 days home confinement, pay a $1,580 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

William Wyatte Dean, 58, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to DUI, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 28.

James Robert Wilfong, 37, of Kamas, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to theft of mislaid/lost/mistaken property, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to successfully complete all terms and conditions of Drug Court.

Craig Hellmers, 49, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was sentenced for the offenses of sexual battery and child abuse, both class A misdemeanors. The court placed the defendant on probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to serve 90 days home confinement and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended 364-day jail sentences on each count. Those sentences would run concurrently to each other.