Court report: Week of Oct. 19

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Oct. 19, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Ryan Filipiak, 37, of Heber City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay restitution of $2,783.38 and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Samantha Marie Ruma, 27, of South Jordan, entered into a 24-month plea in abeyance to assault, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Madeleine Ruth Soule, 26, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to child abuse, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to make a $300 donation to the Peace House and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Darrell Stewart Sargent, 28, of Oakley, entered a guilty plea to unauthorized vehicle control for an extended time, a class A Misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to serve 364 days in jail with credit for 74 days served and to complete other standard terms and conditions.