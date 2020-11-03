Court report: Week of Oct. 26

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Oct. 26, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Mario Anaya, 34, of Coalville, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to waste of wildlife, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay $400 in restitution and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Ashley Morgan, 33, of Park City, entered a no contest plea to attempted tampering with a witness, a class A misdemeanor; and sell, offer or furnish an alcoholic product to a minor, also a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7.

Corey Reginald Tadd, 19, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to driving with measurable controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor, and entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. For driving with measurable controlled substance, the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 180-day jail sentence. For possession or use of a controlled substance, the court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Nicholas Andre Wilsak, 23, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, each second-degree felonies. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

Amy Shaw, 50, of Heber City, entered a no contest plea to two class A misdemeanors: threat/use of a dangerous weapon in fight and possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility. For the dangerous weapon charge, the court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve six days in jail with credit for six days served and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 358-day jail sentence that would run concurrently with any other case the defendant may have. For possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility, the court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve six days in jail with credit for six days served and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 358-day jail sentence that would run concurrently with any other case the defendant may have.

Kyle D. Bishop, 21, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, was sentenced for the offense of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to serve 45 days home confinement and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison

Janay Antoinette Brooks, 32, of Herriman, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to retail theft, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to pay $1,940 in restitution and to complete other standard terms and conditions.

Lee W. Merryweather, 56, of Oakley, pled guilty to disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 90-day jail sentence.