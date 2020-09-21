Court report: Week of Sept. 14
According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Sept. 14, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.
Kyle D. Bishop, 21, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 26.
Bethany Candace Lackie, 36, of El Paso, Texas, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $300 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.
Leilani Irene Coombs, 44, of Salt Lake City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $200 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.
Rachel P. Hagemann, 37, of Park City, entered into a six-month plea in abeyance to obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.
Pedro Saldivar Sosa, 31, of Kamas, pleaded guilty to DUI, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21.
Jill Leah Adams, 39, of Park City, was sentenced for third-degree felony DUI. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered the defendant to serve 62 1/2 days in jail with credit for four days served, pay a $1,550 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.
Glenn E. Attalla, 34, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.
Jose Louis Solorio-Navarro, 43, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor, and DUI, also a Class B Misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 16.
