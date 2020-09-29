Court report: Week of Sept. 21

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Sept. 21, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Jerald Scott Black, 49, of Taylorsville, pleaded guilty to unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Chris Scott Lowe, 27, of Bountiful, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Laventa Deshawn Tillery, 36, of Charleston, South Carolina, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to serve 30 days home confinement, pay a $2,500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended sentence of zero to five years at the Utah State Prison.

Pedro Saldivar Sosa, 31, of Kamas, was sentenced for the offense of DUI, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months and ordered the defendant to serve two days in jail, pay a $1,430 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 362-day jail sentence.