Court report: Week of Sept. 28

Summit County's 3rd District Court.

Park Record file photo

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Sept. 28, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center.

Jack Andrew Kopelson, 21, of South Jordan, pleaded guilty to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and impaired driving, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to pay a $1,420 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended jail sentences of 364 days for possession or use of a controlled substance and 180 days for impaired driving.

Benjamin Michael Watkins, 33, of Spanish Fork, pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing justice, class A misdemeanors. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed concurrent sentences of 364 days in jail on each count. Those sentences were suspended.

Samantha Marlene Allred, 22, of Salt Lake City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to theft, a class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Nicholas Todd Evanoff, 38, of Salt Lake City, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed a suspended 364-day jail sentence.

David Bernard Lambert, 31, of Salt Lake City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to distribution of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $750 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

David Lloyd Drysdale, 61, of Kamas, was sentenced for the offenses of threat/use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, a class A misdemeanor, and DUI, a class B misdemeanor. The court placed the defendant on probation with Summit County Probation for 24 months and ordered the defendant to serve nine days in jail with credit for nine days served, pay a $1,380 fine and to complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also imposed suspended jail sentences of 355 days for threat/use of a dangerous weapon in a fight and 171 days for DUI.