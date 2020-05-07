COVID-19 and Education
We took a look at how COVID-19 has disrupted our education system, how schools are meeting student needs, and what’s being put in place to address gaps in resources. Featuring Phil Qualman, superintendent of Eagle County Schools, and Jay Hamric, Director of Teaching & Learning for Steamboat Springs School District.
