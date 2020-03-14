COVID-19 suddenly reaches Park City’s Main Street

People concerned about whether they have COVID-19 are advised to call the Utah Coronavirus Information Line at 1-800-456-7707.

The leader of the Historic Park City Alliance on Saturday morning declined to discuss a Main Street case of COVID-19, the first known community spread of the novel coronavirus in Utah.

Health officials said the patient is a worker at the Spur Bar and Grill, a popular nightspot on Main Street. The establishment remained closed on Saturday morning as it was cleaned.

Alison Kuhlow, the executive director of the Historic Park City Alliance, the group that represents businesses on or just off Main Street, said on Saturday morning business was strong on the shopping, dining and entertainment strip on Friday night. Friday and Saturday nights are typically some of the busiest of the week.

She said the organization is monitoring the reports of the case at the Spur Bar and Grill but did not discuss details. Kuhlow said businesses along Main Street have indicated they are following the guidelines of health officials.

The Spur Bar and Grill is a popular establishment located close to the middle of Main Street, drawing crowds of visitors and Park City residents.

The case at the Spur Bar and Grill was reported as the Park City tourism industry suffers a sharp drop as a result of the international spread of COVID-19. Occupancy numbers have fallen in recent weeks, the Park City Chamber/Bureau reported this week. Main Street, though, has appeared to remain busy in recent days, and one of the nightclubs, Flanagan’s on Main, reported strong numbers over the last week.

The case on Main Street also comes toward the end of the ski season and after much of the winter’s business has already been captured, meaning any economic damage to the Park City tourism industry could be contained.