COVID-19 testing site outside Park City Ice Arena to be relocated to hospital parking lot

The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Park City Ice Arena.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The COVID-19 curbside testing site located at the Park City Ice Arena will be relocated to the Intermountain Park City Hospital parking lot at 900 Round Valley Drive beginning Friday.

Testing will continue to be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. The testing site is operated jointly by University of Utah Health and Intermountain Healthcare. The site offers both COVID-19 screening assessment and testing without a physician’s order.

COVID-19 testing is available to everyone with or without health insurance for those that have at least one COVID-19 symptom. Calling ahead is not required for testing but is recommended to help caregivers prepare for the visit.

The public can also call the Intermountain COVID-19 hotline at 844-442-5224 with additional questions, or access telehealth services to assess for COVID-19 by visiting Connect Care at https://intermountainhealthcare.org/services/urgent-care/connect-care/.

People can also use the digital Symptom Tracker App at IntermountainHealthcare.org to determine if they should be evaluated by a health care professional or need to be tested at an Intermountain’s 25 drive-up testing sites.

People who suspect they may have COVID-19 symptoms are asked to call University of Utah Health’s coronavirus hotline at 801-587-0712 or toll free at 844-745-9325 where they can be connected to a provider through U of U Health’s virtual urgent care. Patients can also visit one of U of U Heath’s five in-car testing locations (Park City, Sugar House, South Jordan, Redwood, and Farmington).