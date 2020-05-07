COVID-19 testing site outside Park City Ice Arena to be relocated to hospital parking lot
The COVID-19 curbside testing site located at the Park City Ice Arena will be relocated to the Intermountain Park City Hospital parking lot at 900 Round Valley Drive beginning Friday.
Testing will continue to be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. The testing site is operated jointly by University of Utah Health and Intermountain Healthcare. The site offers both COVID-19 screening assessment and testing without a physician’s order.
COVID-19 testing is available to everyone with or without health insurance for those that have at least one COVID-19 symptom. Calling ahead is not required for testing but is recommended to help caregivers prepare for the visit.
The public can also call the Intermountain COVID-19 hotline at 844-442-5224 with additional questions, or access telehealth services to assess for COVID-19 by visiting Connect Care at https://intermountainhealthcare.org/services/urgent-care/connect-care/.
Support Local Journalism
People can also use the digital Symptom Tracker App at IntermountainHealthcare.org to determine if they should be evaluated by a health care professional or need to be tested at an Intermountain’s 25 drive-up testing sites.
People who suspect they may have COVID-19 symptoms are asked to call University of Utah Health’s coronavirus hotline at 801-587-0712 or toll free at 844-745-9325 where they can be connected to a provider through U of U Health’s virtual urgent care. Patients can also visit one of U of U Heath’s five in-car testing locations (Park City, Sugar House, South Jordan, Redwood, and Farmington).
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Did the coronavirus spread at Sundance? It’s possible, state epidemiologist says.
Angela Dunn addressed the topic after The Hollywood Reporter detailed accounts of several film industry Sundance attendees who said they became severely ill with symptoms of the disease during or shortly after the festival.