Crash on S.R. 248 near Brown’s Canyon Road sends man to the hospital in very serious condition
A three-vehicle collision Saturday evening at the intersection of Brown’s Canyon Road and S.R. 248 required one man to be flown to a hospital in the Salt Lake Valley with very serious head injuries, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
UHP Lt. Randy Richie said a driver was attempting to cross S.R. 248 to get onto Brown’s Canyon Road from Jordanelle Parkway but apparently did not see a large work truck coming down the hill. That led to a chain-reaction crash that sent the work truck into oncoming lanes of traffic and into the path of a Subaru traveling the opposite direction uphill. The speed limit on that stretch of road is 65 mph, Richie said.
The Subaru driver was taken in an ambulance to the Park City Hospital with head injuries and in very serious condition, Richie said, and was later flown to the University of Utah hospital.
Richie said Monday the driver was still alive at the last update of his condition.
Support Local Journalism
The driver of the work truck suffered a broken bone and was taken to the hospital by a friend, while the two occupants of the Chevrolet Tahoe that attempted to cross S.R. 248 were taken to the Park City Hospital for minor injuries.
The driver of the Tahoe was cited for failure to yield, Richie said.
Richie said all vehicles appeared to be totaled and that traffic was detoured around the site for about four hours after the crash, which occurred around 6:15 p.m.
When accidents occur at the intersection, Richie said, they can be serious. The traffic coming from Park City east to Kamas has just crested a hill, he pointed out, and may have difficult lines of sight.
Jordanelle Parkway is directly across from Brown’s Canyon Road, with traffic waiting there at stop signs.
“It’s an intersection that sees some serious crashes,” he said.
With nearby development increasing and the Jordanelle Parkway nearing finalization, it appears that more cars will be attempting to navigate onto or across S.R. 248.
There are more than 700 residential units entitled at the mouth of Brown’s Canyon and homes being built across S.R. 248 in Park’s Edge and the Jordanelle Parkway — the road the Tahoe pulled out from — is planned to connect U.S. 40 and the developments around the Jordanelle Reservoir and the new Mayflower Mountain Resort.
In 2018, the Utah Department of Transportation found the intersection did not warrant traffic signals. Since S.R. 248 is a state road, UDOT would likely pay for the majority of the cost of installing a signal.
The 2018 UDOT study said traffic would have to increase by 18 percent in one of its measurements to warrant a signal.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Deer Valley sees ‘pent-up demand’ as it readies for a socially distanced ski season
Todd Shallan, COO and president of Deer Valley Resort, said a business plan relying on regional crowds is not sustainable in the long term.