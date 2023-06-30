Crescent Express open for mountain biking at Park City Mountain
Park City Mountain’s Crescent Express opened today for bike haul and scenic rides at Mountain Village, operating daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the summer. The Red Pine Gondola will be opened for bikers at a later date, pending the continued installation of its new cabins.
Day passes for bike haul service are listed at $49/adult and $35/child. Passes can be purchased on the Park City Mountain website. There are 12 trails listed on the site, from intermediate level and above, that are now open for the summer season.
Bike Haul Season Passes are also available for purchase, starting at $220/adult and $110/child, which allows for unlimited use of the lifts during the season. Owners of an Epic Pass for 2023-24 can upgrade to a Bike Haul Season Pass at a discounted rate.
Park City Mountain’s website offers status and details about the trails at Mountain Village, as well as options for full-day or partial-day bike rentals for those interested in exploring the trails.
Frida is also the opening for scenic rides on the Red Pine Gondola, equipped with its new cabins. “Guests can get their first look at the all-new cabins on Red Pine Gondola, open for scenic lift rides!” says Park City Mountain in an email. The Red Pine Gondola will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Canyons Village.
