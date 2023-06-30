Crescent Express open for mountain biking at Park City Mountain

Park City Mountain opened for lift-served mountain biking on Friday. Crescent Express will carry riders with bikes at the Mountain Village until the first weekend in October. The biking season was delayed by about two weeks due to the record setting winter snowfall of 601″. David Jackson/Park Record

Park City Mountain’s Crescent Express opened today for bike haul and scenic rides at Mountain Village, operating daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the summer. The Red Pine Gondola will be opened for bikers at a later date, pending the continued installation of its new cabins.

Day passes for bike haul service are listed at $49/adult and $35/child. Passes can be purchased on the Park City Mountain website . There are 12 trails listed on the site, from intermediate level and above, that are now open for the summer season.

Bike Haul Season Passes are also available for purchase, starting at $220/adult and $110/child, which allows for unlimited use of the lifts during the season. Owners of an Epic Pass for 2023-24 can upgrade to a Bike Haul Season Pass at a discounted rate.

Park City Mountain’s website offers status and details about the trails at Mountain Village, as well as options for full-day or partial-day bike rentals for those interested in exploring the trails.

Frida is also the opening for scenic rides on the Red Pine Gondola, equipped with its new cabins. “Guests can get their first look at the all-new cabins on Red Pine Gondola, open for scenic lift rides!” says Park City Mountain in an email. The Red Pine Gondola will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Canyons Village.

Riders head down the trail at the top of Park City Mountain’s Mountain Village. The Crescent Express lift opened for bike haul Friday morning. David Jackson/Park Record

Visitors from Saint Petersburg, Florida enjoy the scenic view from the top of Crescent Express lift on Park City Mountain’s opening day for lift-served mountain biking. From left: Mathew Hedges, Greg Hedges and Ryan Hedges. David Jackson/Park Record