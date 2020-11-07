Crews battle overnight blaze near Oakley
Multiple fire crews overnight battled a brush fire near Oakley that forced the evacuations of several homes, authorities said.
Summit County said on social media early Saturday morning that the blaze, dubbed the Weber Canyon Fire, had grown to 75 acres. No homes had been lost. Crews planned to perform a full assessment of the fire later Saturday morning.
The fire began Friday evening. It was not immediately clear how close fire fighters were to containing the blaze. Crews from the fire agencies in Park City, North Summit and South Summit responded to the fire.
The Park Record will update this story.
