Curtis thumbs-up on Fiscal Responsibility Act, hails work requirements ‘that will help lift people out of poverty’

Congressman John Curtis, seen here during a January visit to the Park Record, hailed the U.S. House’s passage of the Fiscal Responsibility Act on Wednesday.

Park Record file photo by David Jackson

On Wednesday evening, following the passage of the U.S. House’s passage of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which could avert a government default on its debt obligations, Rep. John Curtis of Utah hailed it in a prepared statement, saying it isn’t like other spending bills, which he has opposed.

“Since coming to Congress, I have not voted for a single omnibus spending bill or debt ceiling increase,” Curtis said in the statement. “While not perfect, this is the first bill I have been presented that gets Washington to spend less than it did last year and move towards balancing our budget.”

The Fiscal Responsibility Act is “the most consequential spending reduction bill in more than a decade,” his office said in the statement, noting it ensures “funding for vital areas such as defense and veteran’s programs.” Curtis’ office also hailed streamlining for permitting processes for “energy production” in the bill, as well as “stronger work requirements that will help lift people out of poverty and contribute to the growth of our economy and workforce.”