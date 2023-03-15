Dakota Pacific: Summit County cancels vote, files lawsuit

The Summit County Council on March 8 listened to dozens of community members express opposition to the proposed Dakota Pacific Real Estate development at the Park City Tech Center.

David Jackson/Park Record

The Summit County Council was expected to make the long-awaited final decision regarding the proposed Dakota Pacific Real Estate project on Wednesday, but instead announced a lawsuit filed against the development firm and the state of Utah.

Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson filed the 46-page complaint challenging the constitutionality of Senate Bill 84, which removed local land-use authority, in the Third District Court in Summit County earlier in the day. County Council Chair Roger Armstrong said there would be no vote on the project until the matter is resolved through litigation.

“This is an unfortunate process. We were undertaking, in good faith, a process to process this application; to do so in a transparent way,” he said during the meeting. “Instead of following a straight ahead, traditional process, we were hit with legislation that was cooked up on the side.”

Armstrong continued, “Unfortunately, it’s mangled what would have been our normal process, and put us in this position. We can’t continue until our land-use authority is determined.”

This article is developing and will be updated.