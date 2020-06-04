Deer Valley and Ikon Pass announce new Adventure Assurance benefits for pass holders

Deer Valley Resort.

Park Record file photo

In April, in response to uncertainty about the upcoming ski season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alterra Mountain Company and Deer Valley Resort announced a new Adventure Assurance program, which allows for the deferral of pass benefits and partial or full refunds. This week, Alterra announced an expansion of those benefits.

Both Deer Valley Season Pass holders and Ikon Pass holders may elect to defer the purchase price paid for their unused 2020-21 pass to the 2021-22 winter season. Or, if passes are used and there is an eligible COVID-19-related closure, Deer Valley Season Pass and Ikon Pass holders will receive a credit toward their 2021-22 pass based on the percentage of days closed. Expanded Adventure Assurance coverage is free and included with every previously purchased 2020-21 Deer Valley Season Pass or Ikon Pass and new 2020-21 pass purchases.

Other benefits recently made available to 2020-21 Ikon Pass holders include:

Up to $200 to provide some value back to Ikon Pass holders due to the shortened 2019-20 winter season

Lowest pass price extended availability through June 16, 2020

A new payment plan of four payments with $199 down and no interest

Purchase up to two discounted Child Ikon Passes or Child Ikon Base Passes for children ages 5-12 with the purchase of an Adult Ikon Pass or Adult Ikon Base Pass. New renewal discounts apply.

Two new destinations: Mt. Bachelor in Oregon and Windham Mountain in New York

For complete details and terms and conditions visit the Adventure Assurance Program Page.