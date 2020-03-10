Deer Valley announces $14 million in improvements, including a renovation of Snow Park Lodge

This summer, Deer Valley Resort will begin its biggest capital investment in over two decades with a $14 million improvement plan for the 2020/2021 season. This year kicks off Alterra Mountain Company’s ambitious five-year plan for the resort that will total more than $75 million in enhancements once completed.



Deer Valley Resort’s $14 million in 2020/2021 capital improvements include:



• Beginning a modernization master plan of the resort’s dining experience. Phase 1 begins with a complete renovation of the 100,000+ square-foot Snow Park base lodge, including new retail offerings and extensive updates to food and beverage experiences with a new indoor/outdoor après bar, slope-side coffee shop and bistro.



• Addition of an outdoor deck to Cushing’s Cabin, located at the top of Flagstaff Mountain



• Continuing to work with Gravity Logic to expand the mountain bike trail inventory, including a blue flow trail on Bald Eagle Mountain and a green trail from the top of Bald Eagle Mountain to Silver Lake Village



• New Helly Hansen uniforms for all on-mountain staff



• Additional outdoor digital signage to supplement the signs installed in the 2019/2020 season. More digital signage will be implemented throughout the resort, providing real-time information on ticketing availability and pricing, lift operations, grooming conditions and other mountain and lodge related information



• Purchasing four new state-of-the-art snow cats to add to the snow grooming fleet



• $1 million of investment in snowmaking capabilities including purchasing additional low-energy guns, new fan guns, upgrading control systems and replacing several thousand feet of snowmaking pipes



• Continued upgrades and investment in overall transportation fleets around the resort