Deer Valley announces season pass upgrade, capital improvements

Season pass Alterra Mountain Company announced an update for purchasers of full Deer Valley Season Passes. People who purchase a Deer Valley Resort 2018-2019 eligible Full Season Pass by December 15 will receive a complimentary Ikon Base Pass. This benefit is only available for 2018-2019 Full Deer Valley Season Pass purchases including Adult One, Adult Two, Teen, Child, Senior, Super Senior, College Student and Military. Deer Valley Tot and Midweek passes are not eligible for the program. Capital improvements Deer Valley Resort has unveiled its largest investment in capital improvements in over a decade with $8.1 million in mountain enhancements for the 2018-2019 season. Most notably, Deer Valley will replace the Homestake chairlift with a new, detachable, high-speed quad chairlift. The new chairlift will benefit skiers by cutting ride-time in half and increasing uphill skier capacity by 400 skiers per hour. The Homestake chairlift provides skier access from the Silver Lake Village to the top of Bald Eagle Mountain. Deer Valley will continue to add to its network of downhill mountain bike trails by building its fourth trail in as many years. Construction on an intermediate flow trail will begin this spring and the trail will feature an 8 percent grade across three to four miles on Bald Eagle Mountain. It will provide access to more trails by connecting the mid-mountain area to the lower-mountain base area and increase Deer Valley's summer trail system to over 70 miles across four mountains. Additional improvements planned for 2018-2019 season at Deer Valley Resort include: Snowmaking system enhancements including purchasing additional low-energy guns, five new fan guns, upgrading control systems and replacing several thousand feet of snowmaking pipes

Purchasing four new Prinoth snowcats, including one Beast to add to the snow grooming fleet

Replacing the ski rental shop inventory with the newest Rossignol equipment

Facility and equipment upgrades to resort day lodges, laundry facility, recycling center and IT Deer Valley Resort’s $8.1 million in capital improvements is part of $130 million dedicated by Alterra Mountain Company for enhancements at its 12 mountain destinations for the 2018-2019 season.