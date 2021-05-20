Deer Valley announces summer opening

Doug Gormley, lead bike coach at Deer Valley Resort, rides one of the resort’s trails.

Park Record file photo

Deer Valley Resort will open its full-time summer operations beginning June 18 and running through Sept. 6, with three additional weekends after that on Fridays-Sundays through Sept. 26.

Deer Valley’s on-mountain offerings include lift-served mountain biking, scenic lift rides, guided historical hikes and yoga, standup paddle boarding, al fresco dining as well as the ever-popular live outdoor concerts at Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater.

In a press release announcing the dates, Deer Valley Resort President Jeremy Levitt said his team is excited to get the chairs spinning again.

“After a successful winter season thanks to our loyal staff and guests, we look forward to getting our summer operations up and running,” he said. “Locals and visitors alike can enjoy our accessible trail system for hiking and mountain biking, scenic chairlift rides and a variety of award-winning dining options for an unforgettable summer experience.”

Deer Valley has not detailed its COVID-19 protocols for summer operations, but said in the press release it will monitor Centers for Disease Control guidance as its updated, and will release more details on its plans by the end of May at deervalley.com/about-us/covid-operations .