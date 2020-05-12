Deer Valley cancels summer concerts due to coronavirus

Locals and visitors gather at the Deer Valley Amphitheater for opening band Blind Pilot and main act Brandi Carlile Saturday evening, August 13, 2016.

Deer Valley Resort, along with The State Room Presents, The Utah Symphony and Mountain Town Music have made the collective decision to not present any concert series in the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater for the 2020 summer season.

Due to the recent order issued by Summit County officials around mass gatherings and events, as well as concern for the overall health and safety of the community, Deer Valley and its promoter partners have collectively made the difficult decision to postpone any scheduled shows until summer 2021.

“Although it was a difficult decision to not offer any of the highly anticipated annual concerts, we all agree that pausing these events this year is in the best interest of the health and safety of our community, our guests and our staff members,” said Deer Valley President and COO Todd Shallan. “We appreciate the support of our three concert series partners and the understanding of our guests during this challenging time. We very much look forward to a summer full of music and celebration on the mountain next year.”

At this time, no further decisions on Deer Valley’s other summer operations and activities have been made.

The Deer Valley Concert Series presented by The State Room Presents and Deer Valley Resort began in 2018 and has featured acts such as Jason Mraz, Michael Franti & Spearhead and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real during their first two seasons. The Deer Valley Concert Series plans to return to the Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater for its third season in 2021.

“Thank you to everyone that attended shows during our first two summers with the Deer Valley Concert Series and thank you for your continued support as we put the series on pause for 2020,” said Chris Mautz, co-owner of The State Room Presents. “We truly believe that taking the year off to protect our community is the right thing to do, and we will be back with more mountainside celebrations in the future.”

The Deer Valley Music Festival is Utah Symphony’s summer home. The 17th season of providing chamber music, classical and pop offerings in several venues including the Deer Valley Resort Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater has been postponed to summer of 2021.

“We are saddened that it has become necessary to postpone the Deer Valley Music Festival this summer, and we are working hard to reschedule performances into summer 2021. Our first priority is the health and safety of our musicians, staff and the public,” said Patricia A. Richards, interim president and CEO for Utah Symphony | Utah Opera. “Our decision has been made with careful consideration of state recommendations for reopening public gatherings and on the advice of county health officials. We look forward to presenting a renewed and vibrant outdoor season in summer 2021 when we can once again join together as a community over great live music.”

The Utah Symphony is working to reschedule the concerts from the 2020 season. Current ticket buyers will be issued tickets for new performance dates when they are announced and do not need to take any action at this time. Additional information is available at usuo.org.

Mountain Town Music holds the popular Wednesday night community concert series at Deer Valley’s Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater. For 2020, Mountain Town Music has made the decision to move from large-scale programming to smaller, more intimate performances that comply with social distancing practices.

“Although we eagerly anticipate returning to the mountain and celebrating with our entire community next year, Mountain Town Music is still working on creative ways to support local artists and bring music to the residents of Summit County this summer” said Brian Richards, executive director of Mountain Town Music. “We’re rolling out our Door to Door Tour 2020, where we can bring the music to your street, driveway, backyard or wherever your small groups are planning to responsibly gather.”