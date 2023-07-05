Deer Valley development concept draws worries about firefighting, evacuations

Critics of a development concept at the Snow Park base of Deer Valley Resort have seized on issues like the designs for traffic flow, a topic that is often crucial to any large project like the one envisioned in lower Deer Valley.

Interestingly, though, there have recently been worries expressed about an issue that normally seems to be an afterthought for the public even if it is of consequence to emergency officials: The threat of a wildfire.

As the talks about the concept to remake Snow Park continue between Deer Valley and Park City officials, City Hall in an unrelated process has received comments describing the concern about wildfires and the ability to evacuate the area around Snow Park if it is required to escape a blaze. The comments were released anonymously in a survey designed to assess Park City’s readiness for a wildfire, but they are nonetheless a notable sidebar to the discussions about a project.

There is limited road access to Snow Park, primarily from Deer Valley Drive, and it appears much of the wildfire-related concern centers on whether a development and the associated street configuration, as conceptualized, would hinder the ability to fight a blaze and evacuate lower Deer Valley.

Some of the comments mentioning Deer Valley, resort owner Alterra Mountain Company or Snow Park include:

• “The city should not allow future development that restricts traffic flow. The proposal at Snow Park by Alterra will dramatically impact fire and safety evacuation. Where is the common sense?”

• “Very concerned about the new Alterra project at the base of Snow Park, elimination of fire truck circulation and emergency access to Royal Street with the new Circulation. I hope the City Fire Department is evaluating response times with proposed new roadway system.”

• “Royal street is the only way out for me. I am very concerned that ski traffic combined with Alterra traffic proposal at Snow Park will greatly limit my ability to evacuate timely.”

• “Again, very concerned about the Alterra project in Snow Park and how it will limit and/or delay fire equipment access and evacuations.”

The Park City Fire District in a one-page March letter addressed emergency access as it relates to the development concept at Snow Park, which includes a desire by Deer Valley for the municipal government to vacate two sections of road on the perimeter of the Snow Park parking lots.

“The Park City Fire District has worked with the Planning Department and the developers to resolve our concerns regarding the vacation of the right of way on Deer Valley Drive,” the letter says, describing the plan for access by emergency vehicles.

The Fire District in the letter also said it “accepts the overall project as designed.” It added several comments, which covered issues like an allowance for the agency’s vehicles to use a bus lane and approval by the Fire District of any gates that cross access roads used by firefighting vehicles.

The Park City Council on Thursday is scheduled to address the request to vacate the sections of road. It is not clear whether the elected officials or the public will address the wildfire threat during the meeting.