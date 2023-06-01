Deer Valley investment banker, once a mayoral candidate, seeks Park City Council seat

David Dobkin, an investment banker, has announced his candidacy for Park City Council.

Courtesy of David Dobkin

An investment banker who was unsuccessful in a bid for the mayor’s office in 2021 is seeking a spot on the Park City Council.

David Dobkin is 44 and lives in upper Deer Valley. He has lived in Park City on a full-time basis since 2020 and was a part-time resident starting in 2008. Dobkin previously sought a midterm appointment to the City Council in early 2022 as Nann Worel ascended to the mayor’s office.

“We are still in need of unbiased voices and unaffiliated opinions,” he said, explaining he holds no business interests in Park City. “I’m unbiased. I don’t have a horse in the race.”

Dobkin said he will listen to the various sides of issues and help “mediate” differences. He said there is lots of “vitriol and animosity” in Park City, surrounding Summit County and on the national level, describing what he sees as a “very contentious time.”

Dobkin’s platform will include addressing traffic and recreation.

He offered a short-term solution to traffic that relies on additional incentives for carpooling. A long-term possibility, he said, could involve rail or aerial transit. He did not provide details but said transportation improvements would be based on the community’s development patterns. He said workforce or otherwise affordable housing will also be important to his platform.

Dobkin said he supports the development of a dedicated facility for pickleball, a rising sport with an increasing demand in Park City for court time. He said Richardson Flat could be a preferred location for a dedicated facility since it is outside of neighborhoods and there would be fewer worries about noise from the courts.

There are three City Council seats on the ballot in November. The periods when candidates must file the required campaign paperwork are June 1-2 and June 5-7. More information is available on the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org. The direct link to the election information is: https://www.parkcity.org/government/election-information.