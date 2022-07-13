Deer Valley names Disney, Vail Mountain veteran as new president and COO
Deer Valley Resort owner Alterra Mountain Company on Wednesday morning said a veteran of the hospitality and ski industries with experience at the Walt Disney Company and Vail Mountain has been named the resort’s President and Chief Operating Officer.
Todd Bennett is scheduled to start at the resort on August 1.
