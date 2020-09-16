Deer Valley owner says reservations at this point are not required to ski

Deer Valley Resort owner Alterra Mountain Company on Monday provided some details for the upcoming ski season, the first in the era of social distancing. The firm says reservations are not required as of now to ski at Deer Valley during the upcoming season.

Park Record file photo

Deer Valley Resort owner Alterra Mountain Company on Monday outlined some of the details of the plans for the first ski season in the era of social distancing, indicating reservations as of now will not be needed to ski at Deer Valley during the upcoming season.

The firm, though, said it will put in temporary regulations or eliminate some sorts of day passes to control the number of people on the slopes. It said the plans could be modified, but operational changes designed to address social distancing can be accomplished that eliminate the requirement of a reservation system.

The firm also eliminated walk-up sales of lift tickets, meaning that advance purchase is necessary for daily lift tickets. It said most products with undated lift tickets have been discontinued for now.

The Colorado-based Alterra Mountain Company release did not address the individual resorts. Deer Valley has long capped the number of skiers allowed on the slopes on any given day. It was not clear whether the social distancing measures would impact the skier caps at Deer Valley, long a key selling point of the resort that is meant to reduce crowds. The release also said skiers can learn details about safety measures from the individual resorts.

Deer Valley is scheduled to open on Dec. 5. Deer Valley anticipates releasing more information about resort season passes and the resort’s operations plan by the middle of October.

“The health and safety of all guests and employees is a top priority for all Ikon Pass destinations and each will help minimize the risk of contagion by following all local and federal health and safety protocols. All guests should check with each destination prior to arrival to learn about face covering requirements, social distancing, and cleanliness and disinfection protocols and any other requirements that might impact their visit,” the release said.

The Deer Valley website early in the week continued to offer information about the summer operations plans designed to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. The summer operations includes steps like cleaning, limits on guests, social distancing in lift lines and restrictions on restaurant seating.

The website early in the week did not include a readily available operations plan for the winter. It seems likely Deer Valley later in the fall will provide more details about the ski season operations. Information about topics like the restaurant seating, ski lessons and the management of lift lines and lift seating is likely forthcoming. Some of the details are expected to depend on the public health orders in place at the time.

The information from Alterra Mountain Company was released less than three months prior to the scheduled start of the ski season at Deer Valley. It was also timed shortly after Park City Mountain Resort owner Vail Resorts outlined its plans for the ski season. The Vail Resorts blueprints, offering significantly more detail than the initial plans released by Alterra Mountain Company on Monday, include a reservation system. The system is crucial to the overall operations plans at Vail Resorts properties like PCMR.