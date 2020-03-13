Deer Valley, PCMR monitor coronavirus but remain open

People concerned about whether they have COVID-19 are advised to call the Utah Coronavirus Information Line at 1-800-456-7707.

Park City’s ski resorts report they are closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak but as of Friday morning were staying open while implementing increased sanitization protocols.

On Thursday, a Vail Resorts spokesperson said Park City Mountain Resort will remain open as usual, as will the rest of the company’s resorts.

Margo Van Ness, PCMR’s director of communications, said the resort is taking precautions recommended by local health agencies as well as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those measures include disinfecting facilities and ensuring employees take precautions, Van Ness said.

Deer Valley Resort announced it remained open for business and is confident in the precautions it has instituted, including was adding hand sanitizing stations in heavily trafficked areas, cleaning “high-touch” indoor areas more frequently and asking employees who appear sick to stay home.

Emily Summers, Deer Valley senior communications manager, said if direction changes from state officials, the resort will work with its employees and guests to ensure a smooth closure.

Todd Shallan, Deer Valley’s president and chief operating officer, added in a press release that the resort, along with its parent company Alterra Mountain Company, is continuing to monitor the situation and guidance from the CDC and the World Health Organization.

Both resorts said they planned to change their reservation cancellation policies, though the changes would not affect third-party bookers.

Those with reservations at Vail Resorts-owned lodging properties before April 30 can get a credit for the amount of their deposit to use within a year at the same property or transfer the reservation for the same dates to another Vail Resorts-owned property.

Deer Valley’s press release said the resort was offering to refund lodging, lift tickets, rentals and ski school bookings between now and May 10 with no cancellation fee up to 24 hours prior to arrival.

