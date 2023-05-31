Deer Valley resident, a retired television producer, starts Park City Council campaign

Bob Sertner has started a Park City Council campaign. He brings a background in television production to the contest.

Courtesy of Bob Sertner

A retired television producer has started a bid for the Park City Council, stressing issues like the community’s long-range growth and transportation.

Bob Sertner is 67 and lives in upper Deer Valley. He has lived in Park City on a full-time basis since 2020 and owned a residence in the community for 20 years. A biography provided by the candidate indicates he has worked with some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Brad Pitt, Charlton Heston, George Clooney, Hillary Swank and Courtney Cox.

Sertner recently was named to a City Hall committee that is studying the possibilities for municipal land off the Kearns Boulevard-Bonanza Drive intersection, where developing an arts and culture district has been discussed. He also serves on the LGBTQ+ Task Force in the community.

He described himself as someone who prefers to “stay at 40,000 feet above the clouds,” meaning he considers issues on a broad scale.

“It’s easy in local government to get bogged down in the weeds,” he said, adding, “You sometimes lose the big picture.”

As a producer, Sertner said, he needed to weigh the needs of the cast, the director and the studio and moved them toward a common path.

Sertner intends to address the related issues of transportation and parking — key topics in the community’s traffic-fighting efforts — in his platform. He described a vision involving park-and-ride lots or garages off Interstate 80 and U.S. 40 with transit service between those locations and destinations in Park City.

He likened the concept to the one employed in the Park City area during the 2002 Winter Olympics, when large temporary parking lots were constructed and a robust bus operation shuttled people to the competitions and then back to the lots. He said that sort of operation is “likely the best solution.”

Sertner said he also wants to address the possibility of major developments at the Park City-side base of Park City Mountain and outside Snow Park Lodge in lower Deer Valley. There are longstanding development rights at both locations, but talks about projects have been difficult.

He wants better engagement between City Hall and the resorts about the development possibilities. He said, as an example, Park City officials must address transportation-related issues for resort employees and the guests at the two resorts as part of the talks about developments.

Sertner in a March interview, as he was considering mounting a campaign, said he was frustrated with what he sees as a divisive political dialogue at the national level. A City Council seat could offer a chance to begin to alter the discussion, starting on the local level, he said at the time.

There are three City Council seats on the ballot in November. The periods when candidates must file the required campaign paperwork are June 1-2 and June 5-7. More information is available on the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org . The direct link to the election information is: https://www.parkcity.org/government/election-information .