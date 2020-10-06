Deer Valley Resort leader announces departure

Todd Shallan took over as president and chief operating officer of Deer Valley Resort in 2018.

Park Record file photo

The head of Deer Valley Resort is departing from his post, he announced in a letter to employees Tuesday, a significant leadership change that comes just two months before lifts are scheduled to start turning at the ski area.

Todd Shallan, who has been the resort’s president and chief operating officer since 2018, said in the staff letter that he is moving into a leadership position in the newly formed hospitality division within Alterra Mountain Company, the Colorado-based firm that owns Deer Valley.

“This was a very difficult decision for me, as I have come to find this resort, and all of you, to hold a very special place in my heart,” Shallan said in the letter, which was obtained by The Park Record.

Shallan’s replacement will be Jeremy Levitt, an executive at another Alterra-owned property — CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures. According to the letter, Levitt previously worked at Intrawest Resorts, one of the firms from which Alterra Mountain Company was formed. Levitt is slated to begin Oct. 19.

“(H)e is an exceptional person, and truly understands the levels of service that we must keep focusing on to deliver the ‘Deer Valley Difference,’” Shallan said in the letter.

Resort officials were unavailable for comment Tuesday evening.

Shallan departs after a short tenure at Deer Valley that marked a period of transition for the resort beginning with its acquisition by Alterra. He replaced longtime resort chief Bob Wheaton, who led the ski area for three decades.

In his new role, Shallan will oversee Alterra’s food and beverage, lodging and club operations. He said in the letter that he will still be involved with Deer Valley as part of his new position and pointed to the resort, considered one of the best in North America, as a model for the company’s other ski areas.

“The opportunity for me to work with our other resorts and implement many of the things that make Deer Valley successful, is truly exciting,” Shallan said. “I cannot thank you all enough for what you have done during my tenure to continue to make Deer Valley a better place.”

Levitt will be tasked with leading Deer Valley during an unprecedented time. The resort is preparing to enter what will be the first ski season held in the era of social distancing after the coronavirus pandemic forced an early end to the 2019-2020 season in March.

It is unclear what effect the pandemic will have on the mountain this winter, or on ski tourism, but it seems certain that worries about the coronavirus will linger through the season. Alterra recently announced a handful of safety measures meant to guard against the spread of the coronavirus at its resorts, including the elimination of walk-up lift tickets.

Opening day at Deer Valley is scheduled Dec. 5.