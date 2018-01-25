Deer Valley Resort owner announces new season pass

Alterra Mountain Company on Thursday announced its 2018-2019 pass product, the Ikon Pass. Top mountain destinations in North America have joined together to offer skiers and riders the Ikon Pass uniting 12 destinations from Alterra Mountain Company and 11 premier destination partners. The Ikon Pass gives skiers and riders the opportunity to access nearly 50,000 skiable acres of unique terrain across the continent, with pass privileges that range from full unlimited access to a set number of days that vary by destination. From a week long vacation to unlimited days, the Ikon Pass was built with the guest in mind, to provide the best experience possible. With 23 destinations, in nine states and three Canadian provinces, the Ikon Pass is the gateway to a like-minded community, enduring memories, and the most iconic destinations in North America. The Ikon Pass is a collaboration of seven industry leaders – Alterra Mountain Company, Aspen Skiing Company, Alta Ski Area, Boyne Resorts, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, POWDR, and Snowbird. Each demonstrates integrity, character and independence that is reflected in their mountains and guests. Alterra Mountain Company's destinations are Steamboat, Winter Park Resort, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, Stratton, Snowshoe, Tremblant, Blue Mountain, Deer Valley Resort, and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures. Ikon Pass partner destinations are Aspen Snowmass, Copper Mountain Resort, Eldora Mountain Resort, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Big Sky Resort, Killington Resort, Sunday River, Sugarloaf, Loon Mountain Resort, Alta Ski Area, and Snowbird. "The Ikon Pass is a collaboration of like-minded mountain destinations across North America where incredible terrain, unique character and local traditions are celebrated," said Erik Forsell, chief marketing officer for Alterra Mountain Company. "We've curated a community of iconic destinations. We believe this new pass offers tremendous opportunity and appeal to mountain enthusiasts who have a passion for outdoor adventure." Recommended Stories For You The Ikon Pass will go on sale in the spring and additional information including access specifics by destination, price, sale date and other pass product details will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit http://www.ikonpass.com.