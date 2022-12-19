Deer Valley slated to bring Snow Park concept to Park City planning panel

The Park City Planning Commission on Monday is scheduled to discuss a major development proposal at Snow Park in lower Deer Valley. | David Jackson/Park Record

Deer Valley Resort officials on Monday are scheduled to appear at a Park City Planning Commission meeting to discuss a development concept for the Snow Park base, a meeting that will cap a noteworthy week for the project.

The Planning Commission is slated to discuss topics like transportation, traffic circulation, parking issues and the possibility of City Hall vacating a small section of road on the edge of the Snow Park parking lots.

The panel is not scheduled to make decisions at the meeting on Monday and it is unclear how much progress will be made given the ample breadth of the proposal. The Planning Commission is expected to take public input, though, if there is time.

There are longstanding development rights attached to the land where the parking lots outside Snow Park Lodge are located. Deer Valley envisions an ambitious project with a hotel, other lodging options, commercial spaces, dining and entertainment. Large garages would be built to account for the spots that are lost as the lots are built upon.

The Planning Commission is likely in the early stages of discussions about the development concept. There were questions about topics like the parking plans at a panel meeting in February.

The Planning Commission meeting will be a rare Monday gathering for the panel, which normally meets on Wednesdays. The Deer Valley concept is the only item on the agenda. The appearance on Monday will follow a set of open houses hosted by Deer Valley this week designed to introduce the public to the concept.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. at the Prospector Square Theater, 2175 Sidewinder Drive. The location was moved from the normal setting of the Marsac Building to accommodate a larger crowd.

The meeting will also be broadcast online. More information about the meeting is available on the City Hall website, http://www.parkcity.org . The direct link to the meeting is: https://www.parkcity.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/39051/14?curdate=12-19-2022 .​