Deer Valley sledding accident results in severe injuries

An emergency crew loads a teen into a medical helicopter on Sunday after a sledding accident on the Deer Valley Resort slopes.

Courtesy of Park City Fire District

A teen girl from the Park City area suffered unspecified injuries after hitting a tree while sledding on the Deer Valley Resort slopes in the early morning hours on Sunday.

The Park City Fire District in an online posting said the agency responded to a location on the Last Chance ski run, which is an intermediate run, near the Stag Lodge at 12:46 a.m. The firefighters treated the person at the scene and transported her to Jeremy Ranch, where a medical helicopter took her to a Salt Lake Valley hospital. The teen was in critical condition at the time she was taken to the hospital and remained in that condition on Monday afternoon, the Fire District said.

The Deer Valley slopes are closed to winter-sports activities other than during the regular skiing hours. The resort said sledding, traveling uphill, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, hiking and snowboarding are prohibited at all times during ski season. Deer Valley said staffers are trained to tell people of the risks and request they leave the property if they see any of the activities after the resort is closed for the day.

An Oregon teen in December died from injuries she suffered in a tubing accident at Deer Valley, when she struck a lift tower. An Ohio teen in 2011 died after sustaining injuries while tubing at Deer Valley.