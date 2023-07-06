Deer Valley transportation concept predicted to lead to ‘monumental’ anger

There is concern from some of the people who live or own places in the area of Snow Park amid the discussions about a Deer Valley Resort concept for major development on the land where the parking lots are located. The resistance has recently centered on a desire by the Deer Valley side for a municipal government road vacation on the perimeter of Snow Park as part of the concept. | Jay Hamburger/Park Record Jay Hamburger/Park Record

Robert Boone in the middle of the day on June 16 started an email to the Park City Council with a blunt statement as he provided input about the discussions between City Hall and Deer Valley Resort centered on a concept for a large development at the Snow Park base.

“I was disappointed to learn that the Council has decided to leave out the public in the ongoing discussions/negotiations with Alterra regarding its petition to vacate the right of way,” he said, referring to Deer Valley owner Alterra Mountain Company’s desire for a municipal government road vacation on the perimeter of Snow Park as part of the concept.

Boone in the message argued there has not been a robust public process and that “The public’s ability to hear and participate in the ongoing discussions is critical to the Council fully understanding the impact Alterra’s proposed plans . . . have on various sectors of the community, and the community as a whole.”

Boone lives in the American Flag subdivision in Deer Valley and identifies himself as the president of the homeowners association there. He said in the message he is “concerned that preclusion of the public from the process will allow Alterra to manipulate the process, and provide inaccurate and incomplete information.”

“Alterra has yet to adequately establish a net tangible benefit to the community, nor has it established that its proposed plan will not result in the various materials harms the community has so far identified,” he said.

The message from Boone is one of a cache of correspondences released by City Hall as part of the materials compiled regarding the hotly contested effort by the resort to secure approval for the road vacation amid broad resistance from people who live or own properties in the area of Snow Park and elsewhere in Deer Valley.

The Park City Council decision about the road vacation is crucial to the overall concept for Snow Park and the talks have unfolded in recent months between the elected officials, Deer Valley and the public.

Mayor Nann Worel in late June spoke about the discussions during a City Council meeting, saying there is a broad range of opinions about the topic in the community. She said a quorum of the City Council is not meeting in closed-door sessions about Deer Valley and there are supporters and opponents of the concept.

Worel also said at the time there had been extensive public comment, including email submittals. The cache of correspondences released by City Hall appears to be at least some of the input the mayor referenced during the meeting in late June.

There are longstanding development rights attached to the land outside Snow Park Lodge where the resort’s primary parking lots are located. Deer Valley wants to essentially create a village on the acreage with residences, commercial square footage and transportation upgrades. Large garages would be constructed to account for the parking that is lost as the lots are built upon. The critics have seized on issues like traffic and the road circulation while Deer Valley argues the blueprints address those sorts of issues through a combination of measures.

The testimony has tilted heavily against the road vacation even as some of the critics also say they are not condemning the concept to develop the Snow Park base. The Deer Valley efforts spurred the critics to earlier coalesce into a group known as Protect the Loop, a reference to the traffic pattern in the Snow Park area.

Richard Reiner, a part-time resident with a place off Solamere Drive, said in a June 16 correspondence to the mayor he supports the concept of development at Snow Park but has concerns about the details, including the reliance on buses. He said the “focus on mass transit is highly misguided.”

“I don’t know how to say this except bluntly: the voters in Park City are not going to abandon their cars and ride the bus. Period. All that will happen if we leave the traffic mitigation as currently proposed . . . is that the traffic will back up the 224, Bonanza, Kearns, etc. It will be an hour from your and my house to Fresh Market and that for most of the year particularly during construction. The anger that DV residents will feel toward the city, the developer, the state and who knows else, will be monumental,” the correspondence said.

In a June 17 correspondence to the City Council, Debbie Disch, who owns a vacation home in lower Deer Valley, questioned whether there has been enough involvement of the citizenry.

“Shouldn’t the community be part of this so we can all collaborate? It has been made apparent that what is most likely a great benefit to Alterra is not a benefit to the community and as a taxpayer, I believe our interests need to be heard while negotiations are taking place,” Disch said.