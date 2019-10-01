Defeated Park City candidate left with $2 in campaign coffers

Chadwick Fairbanks III, dropped from the Park City Council field in the August primary election, ended the bid with a $2 surplus in his campaign coffers, according to a required financial statement submitted to City Hall earlier in September.

Fairbanks reported raising $50 and spending $48, leaving the $2 surplus. City Hall does not require the itemization of contributions of less than $50, meaning the names of the contributors were not listed. The expenditures were also not itemized.

The numbers were identical to those included on an August submittal as the primary election approached.

Fairbanks was the seventh-place finisher in the primary and was the only candidate eliminated. The other six advanced to Election Day in November.

A two-vote margin separated Fairbanks from Daniel Lewis, the sixth-place finisher. The margin was narrow enough for Fairbanks to request a recount, an extraordinarily rare occurrence in a City Hall election. The recount confirmed the two-vote margin.

Fairbanks’ financial numbers trailed by wide margins those reported by the other candidates prior to the primary election. The next closest candidate, Lewis, raised $636.50 by that time.

The candidates who advanced to Election Day in November are not required to file another financial statement until close to the Nov. 5 balloting.