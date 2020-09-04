Deputies respond after Instagram threat, determined not to be legitimate, references school shooting at Ecker Hill

School buses exit Ecker Hill Middle School.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

A 13-year-old boy is facing legal consequences for an Instagram post that referenced “shooting up” Ecker Hill Middle School on Friday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified about the post at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening. A school administrator, as well as multiple parents and students, contacted deputies.

Deputies located the teen responsible for the post early Friday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said. The teen told deputies that the post was meant as a joke. Deputies determined he did not have the means to carry out a shooting.

The teen was referred to 3rd District Juvenile Court for the offense of threats of violence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“We remind all parents to regularly monitor their children’s social media platforms, teach them about proper and acceptable use of social media, and to report any threats of violence, bullying or other criminal activity,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a prepared statement.