Developer withdraws application for major Park City Mountain project

Park City Mountain Resort base area parking. | David Jackson/Park Record

The Provo developer pursuing a major project at the base of Park City Mountain said on Thursday that it has opted to withdraw its application. PEG Companies said in a statement that it needed more time to take into account the effects of the paid parking and reservation systems implemented at the resort this ski season. The firm added that it looks “forward to continuing to collaborate with Park City Mountain on the next steps for this important project.”

PEG Companies had reached an agreement in 2019 to acquire the land for the project from owner Vail Resorts. The deal was not expected to close until after further discussions about the project. The proposal entailed commercial and residential construction on the land where the resort’s parking lots are located. Large garages were also proposed to replace the current surface parking spots.

Park City Mountain on Thursday issued a statement from Deirdra Walsh, its vice president and chief operating officer: “The Park City Mountain leadership team is grateful for the careful thought and time that PEG, Park City Municipal staff, planning commission, and members of the community have dedicated to PEG’s development application. The work and feedback to date have been integral in shaping the vision for the Mountain Village base area, and I remain committed to the redevelopment of the parking lots. I am excited by the transformational results of our paid and reservation parking program this season, and my team is focused on studying how that program impacts the base area plans and our shared traffic mitigation objectives. My team and I are excited to engage with our community stakeholders as we look to the bright future of the Mountain Village base area.”