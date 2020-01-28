‘Dismantle Sundance’ graffiti appears in Park City snow

Someone spray-painted an anti-Sundance Film Festival message in Old Town during the opening days of the event, a two-word statement that appears to summarize the sentiments of a swath of Parkites long displeased with the impact of the festival on the community.

The message “Dismantle Sundance” was put on a snow bank close to the Swede Alley side of the China Bridge garage. The word “Dismantle” was in blue while “Sundance” was in red.

It is not clear when the message appeared. It remained mostly intact by Tuesday morning.

The graffiti was located close to one of the entrances to the China Bridge garage. The garage was heavily regulated during the opening days of Sundance as part of City Hall’s overall traffic and parking operations. Officials greatly increased the parking charge at China Bridge for the first days of the festival, pricing parking at as high as $60. The price fell but is scheduled to increase again on Friday and Saturday.

The increased prices in China Bridge are designed to dissuade people from driving to the Main Street core at a time when traffic is some of the worst of the year.

But there have long been complaints about the effects of Sundance on the everyday lives of Parkites. The traffic and the parking restrictions are especially difficult, some say, as they attempt to navigate through the community, particularly Main Street and surrounding Old Town.

The parking restrictions and higher prices on the remaining spots leave some with limited options if they must drive to Main Street. There are also numerous temporary barricades and other installations needed for City Hall’s operations plan that could have prompted the “Dismantle Sundance” message.”