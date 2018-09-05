Driver arrested for fleeing Coalville crash that injured his passenger

A man was arrested over the weekend for fleeing from the scene of an accident that left his passenger injured, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatch received a report around 11:09 p.m. on Sunday about an injury accident on Coalville's Main Street, a Sheriff's Office report states. Witnesses told deputies they saw a speeding vehicle heading south on Main Street before it crashed into the back end of a parked vehicle.

The driver hit another parked vehicle while trying to flee, the report states. He then exited the vehicle, initiating a foot pursuit. Deputies tracked down the suspect and he was arrested under suspicion of causing serious bodily injury while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Witnesses told deputies his passenger collapsed just outside of the vehicle. The passenger was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries, but no further details were available.