Driver in serious condition after flipping car on Interstate 80

A driver was in serious condition after losing control and flipping their vehicle on Interstate 80 Sunday near Parleys Summit, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

A Utah Highway Patrol release stated a gray Toyota Scion was driving eastbound on I-80 at about 1:19 p.m. when the driver, traveling too fast for the wet road conditions, lost control. The vehicle entered the median and rolled, skidding on its roof into the westbound lanes, where it hit a Gold Cross Ambulance before spinning and colliding with a jeep.

The driver was taken by ambulance to the University of Utah Hospital, according to the release. The Gold Cross Ambulance was carrying a patient when the crash happened, but no other injuries were reported.

I-80 was closed in both directions for nearly a half-hour, and all three westbound lanes remained closed until 2:50 p.m. Traffic was diverted through a nearby exit while cleanup of the accident was completed.

It was the second serious accident on I-80 near Parley’s Summit in as many days. On Saturday, an SUV towing a camper lost control and entered the median, flipping the camper and injuring an elderly couple.