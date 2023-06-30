Drones buzz out fireworks during this year’s Fourth of July celebration

Park City’s Fourth of July Celebration on Tuesday will include the traditional parade down Main Street and Park Avenue, above, and the debut of a drone show in lieu of fireworks. Park Record file photo by David Jackson

Park City’s Fourth of July celebration will look a little different this year.

Instead of fireworks, the city will present a drone show, said Jenny Diersen, the city’s special events coordinator.

“It’s been the past four years we have been unable to launch fireworks due to fire safety concerns, so we’re presenting a drone show,” she said. “We want to make sure the community stays safe, and even though we’ve had a wet winter and wet spring and summer, we believe this is the safest option.”

The show will consist of 250 drones that will be launched from Park City Mountain resort, according to Diersen.

“In years past, the Fourth of July fireworks have typically gone off at 9:30 p.m., but drones need a really dark sky,” she said. “So we anticipate the drone show to start at 10 p.m. And the company we’re working with (is) putting in some Park City-esque things that we know people will appreciate.”

The idea to use drones this year stemmed from a drone show at Canyons Village last year, Diersen said.

“We took the past year to learn what that would entail for us to do, and the City Council approved us moving forward with that,” she said.

Since the show will be staged from Park City Mountain, in terms of the best view, the closer to the lodge the better the show will be, said Ryan Sigmon of Firefly Drone Shows , the company that is programing the performance.

“But anywhere in the parking lots or surrounding area will also be a great view,” he said in a statement. “We’ve received great feedback from audiences that were nearly 3,000 feet away from the show, (and) Deer Valley Drive and S.R. 224 is only 2,200 feet away from the show. Additionally, since we’re launching from an elevated area, even more people will be able to see the show.”

Since the drones are quiet, Park City Municipal has partnered with KPCW radio to provide a patriotic soundtrack to the show, Diersen said.

“As people watch the drones, they can tune into the KPCW app or tune into the radio and listen to the music,” she said.

Not only are drones safer when it comes to wildfire danger, they are quiet, which is beneficial to pets, wildlife and veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, Diersen said.

“We think this is the most sustainable way to move forward,” she said. “We are looking forward to showing the community this new spectacle and look forward to feedback from the show.”

The drone show will be the biggest change of the day, so longtime Parkites and visitors will be able to enjoy traditional Fourth of July events, which include the parade, Diersen said.

“The parade will start with a flyover by Hill Air Force Base, which is one of my favorite things,” she said. “Then the floats, which will stage on Swede Alley, will come down Main Street, and turn left on Heber Avenue to Park Avenue, and then continue to City Park.”

To accommodate the parade, car owners need to remove their vehicles from Main Street, Park Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, Heber Avenue, Swede Alley and all Swede Alley surface parking lots, starting at 6 a.m., Diersen said.

Roads are expected to close to all vehicles at 8 a.m. and there will be no parking available in City Park. Any vehicles left parked in these areas will be towed at the owne’s’ expense.

Other events of the day include a 5K run, a fundraiser for Park City Ski & Snowboard team, live music and rugby games, Diersen said.

The schedule is as follows:

8 a.m. — 5K Fun Run with Park City Ski and Snowboard (register in advance at parkcityss.org )

) All day — Park City Fourth of July volleyball tournament at City Park

9 a.m. — Rodney Schreurs Fallen Officer Memorial at Rodney Schreurs Park

10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Annual Park City Library book sale

11 a.m. — Flyover and Park City Fourth of July parade

12:30 p.m. — Food trucks, rugby, live music and kids’ games hosted by local boy scouts at City Park and the Skate Park

2 p.m. — Forum Fest at Canyons Village. For information, visit forumfest.com

10 p.m. — Drone Show at Park City Mountain

“People do need to register in advance for the 5K, and the police memorial will take place at Rodney Schreurs Park on Main Street,” Diersen said. “It’s the little pocket part next to the Alaska Fur Gallery and Bangkok Thai on Main .”

The Memorial will not only honor Schreurs, who was killed on the Fourth of July in 1983, while directing traffic, according to Diersen. “We also pay tribute to the hard-working officers who continue to service our community,” she said.

Over the years Park City’s Fourth of July celebration has attracted crowds that have numbered up to 37,000 people, so the city encourages attendees to bike and ride the free local transit, Diersen said.

A bike valet will be available at 9th Street, and free parking and transit are available at Richardson Flat, Park City High School, Deer Valley and Park City Mountain resorts.

With the large number of people expected to gather in Park City, Diersen and her crews spend a lot of time ensuring the big party maintains a small-town feel.

“We try to put on events that highlight how unique our community is, and we do that in different ways,” she said. “While we see parade participants from a lot of businesses and nonprofits, we have 10 floats this year that were designed by local families who decided they wanted to participate.”

In addition, all of the activity providers are local nonprofits and other local organizations; even the 5K run supports the local ski team, Diersen said.

“The Fourth of July is about celebrating our nation, but it’s also a time to spend time with friends and family,” she said. “That includes celebrating who we are as the Park City community.”