Drones, lights, action: Park City skies shine for the Fourth
By some accounts — and by some we mean we consulted several dogs and people who like the serenity of life — last night’s inaugural drone show at Park City Mountain to celebrate the Fourth was a glowing success.
The drone operator was able to create site-specific images, such as a skier with a flag, a miner’s hammer, the words “PARK CITY,” and, of course, the American flag.
It’s amazing what can be done with programmable drones these days. Good job.
Drones, lights, action: Park City skies shine for the Fourth
It’s amazing what can be done with programmable drones these days. Good job.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.