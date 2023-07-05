YOUR AD HERE »

Drones, lights, action: Park City skies shine for the Fourth

Park City Municipal hosted a drone light show in lieu of fireworks at Park City Mountain on Tuesday night. Hundreds gathered for the spectacle, seen here from the bottom of First Time lift.
David Jackson/Park Record

By some accounts — and by some we mean we consulted several dogs and people who like the serenity of life — last night’s inaugural drone show at Park City Mountain to celebrate the Fourth was a glowing success.

The drone operator was able to create site-specific images, such as a skier with a flag, a miner’s hammer, the words “PARK CITY,” and, of course, the American flag.

It’s amazing what can be done with programmable drones these days. Good job.

