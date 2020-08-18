Dump truck crashes in Park City, causing injuries
A dump truck crashed in the vicinity of the Old Town roundabout on Tuesday morning, the Park City Police Department said.
The police said the accident occurred at just after 11 a.m. The truck was driving northbound on Marsac Avenue, the downhill direction, when the brakes apparently failed.
The Police Department said the truck hit at least two other vehicles and overturned. An unspecified number of people suffered injuries. Details about the injuries were not immediately available.
A tow truck removed the dump truck just before 2 p.m., heading northbound on Deer Valley Drive.
Marsac Avenue in that location is part of the state highway system, where it is signed S.R. 224.
The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating. Information from the Utah Highway Patrol about the accident was not immediately available.
There has been a series of accidents stretching back decades involving trucks that lost brakes on the same steep stretch of Marsac Avenue.
