Dump truck driver dies Thursday in one-vehicle accident in Summit County

The driver of a dump truck was killed in Summit County on Thursday after being ejected from the vehicle, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, which occurred on the interchange between U.S. 40 and Interstate 80. The vehicle was traveling from northbound U.S. 40 to westbound Interstate 80.

The road was slick and wet from snowfall earlier in the day, according to the UHP, and it appeared the driver lost control of the vehicle, swerved left into the concrete barrier and then crossed the road and crashed into the barrier on the right side of the road. The accident happened just after 11:30 a.m.

The driver was alone in the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the UHP. He was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.

The truck was loaded with large, heavy landscaping stones, according to the UHP, and the agency indicated it was possible the shifting weight of the cargo played a role in the accident.

Photos from the scene show large rocks near the truck, the front of which was wedged against the concrete retaining wall on the right side of the roadway. About a half-dozen boulders were strewn across the roadway, mostly concentrated in the right lane ahead of the dump truck.